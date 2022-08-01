Joseph “Joey” A. Bernstetter, 36, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, July 28, 2022 as a result of a car accident.
Joey was born May 20, 1986 to Greg and Maryann (Roggenkamp) Bernstetter in Wadena.
He was baptized at St. Huberts Catholic Church in Blue Grass, MN and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. He enjoyed attending services at The Naz.
Joey graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 2004 and M State in Wadena in 2013 with a degree in Electrical Technology.
He worked for Carr’s Tree Service and Frazee Electric.
He loved his garden, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed spending time at the farm working with his dad whenever he could. Family and friends were very important to him and they spent many hours grilling together. His love for family was known in the time he spent with his children and being an uncle to his nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Tony (Margaret) Roggenkamp, Philip (Mavis) Bernstetter, Bill (Arlyss) Sampson; and a brother, Joseph Sampson.
He is survived by the love of his life, Amber Lerbakken; son, Carter; daughter; Olivia; father, Greg Bernstetter of Sebeka; mother, Mary (Steve) Sampson of Fergus Falls; brother, Phillip Bernstetter of Fergus Falls; three sisters, Angie (Chase) Griffin of Omaha, NE, Missy (Pat Wingert) Sampson of Fergus Falls and Stephanie (Kristopher Gibb) Sampson of Fargo, ND; four nieces, Kylie and Ava Schultz, Kristin Roberts and Natalie Lerbakken; two nephews, Orion and Odin Wingert; numerous aunts and uncles; his dogs, Nova and Millie; and Amber’s family; grandparents, Les (Phyllis) Gadow; mother, Lori (Mike) Bussian; father, Larry (Nikki) Lerbakken; brother, Adam Lerbakken; and two nieces, Lauriauna and Avery Lerbakken.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom.
Interment: 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. Huberts Cemetery, 17343 220th St, Sebeka, MN 56477.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
