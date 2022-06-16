Joseph Marion DeMars, born October 2, 1922, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Battle Lake, MN in the presence of his family on May 26, 2022.
He grew up in rural Minnesota knowing well the poverty of the Great Depression as his family eked out a living on a small farm near Staples, MN., where he attended a one-room country school and “read every book in the library.”
In high school he earned membership in the academic honor society, numerous athletic awards and a scholarship to Moorhead State College. During the summers he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps and taught swimming near Wadena, MN where he met the love of his life, Marian Zosel.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor he enlisted in the marines, finished his college degree and graduated from Quantico as a second lieutenant in the 5th Marine Division.
Although initially assigned to “boat one, wave one” for the invasion of Japan he was fortunate to instead serve during the occupation and rebuilding of Japan. Upon his return to the US he taught mathematics, and geography, and coached all three athletic teams in Ulen, MN.
In 1956 he moved to Battle Lake, MN where both he and his wife were hired to teach in the public school. He loved Battle Lake and built his own home on the north shore. Education was at the core of his being and he spent his summers and free time pursuing a doctorate in psychology. He was offered several college positions but found his heart was in the beauty of his Minnesota community and he chose to raise his family there. Thus, in 1968 he accepted a position as a clinical consulting psychologist in Fergus Falls at the Lakeland Mental Health Center where he practiced until his retirement in 1987. He helped many people, resolved issues in criminal and social cases, and maintained a strong, positive attitude throughout his life, frequently asserting, “I’m good!,” “I’ve had a perfect life,” and reminding us of his guiding principle of psychotherapy, “never judge others; you don’t know their story.”
He is survived by his two sons John (Bette) DeMars and James (Janet) DeMars, two grandchildren Kate (Matt) Nelson and Joseph (Julia) DeMars and two great grandchildren, Graham and Cedar.
