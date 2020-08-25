A Celebration of Life was held for Joseph Ripplinger, age 90, of Underwood, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the American Legion Post #489 in Underwood, with Post Chaplain Rick Grunner officiating. Joseph will be laid to rest in the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota at a later date.
Joseph Ripplinger was born on January 3, 1930, to Frank and Anna (Fischer) Ripplinger in Barton, North Dakota. He grew up on the family farm near Pleasant Lake, North Dakota and helped raise his siblings. Joseph Honorably served in the United States Army for one year and he was then called up from the reserves to serve his country once more in Korea from 1950 to 1951.
After being honorably discharged from the United States Army the second time, he was employed for 10 years at Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, South Dakota where he met Anna Riley. Their first date was to the flat track races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. On October 13, 1953, Joseph and Anna were united in marriage in Lead, South Dakota. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters: Caroline, who passed away in 1957; and Pamela, who passed away in 2016; and one son: Larry. In 1965 Joseph and his family resided in St. Cloud, where he was employed at Stearns Manufacturing. Retiring in 1994, Joe and Anna moved to rural Underwood, after he retired. Anna passed away in 2010.
Joseph enjoyed going out for breakfast and dinner and spending time at the local Underwood American Legion.
On August 10, 2020, Joseph passed away at his home in rural Underwood. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Preceding Joseph in death are his wife: Anna; parents: Frank and Anna; brothers: Chris; and Frank Jr.; and daughters: Carolyn; and Pamela.
Joseph is survived by his son: Larry Ripplinger; two grandchildren: Riley and Laeden; sisters: Jenny Whiteaker; and Lynn (Richard) Brecht; brothers: Andrew Ripplinger; Alex Ripplinger; and Jim Ripplinger; many other relatives and a host of friends.
