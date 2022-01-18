Joy Ann (Green) Levsen, died January 14, 2022, at the age of 85 at the PioneerCare Center. Joy was born on August 24, 1936, in Tennant, Iowa, youngest daughter of Grant and Mae (Chipman) Green.
Joy grew up on a farm near Tennant and attended grade school there, graduating from Tennant High School in 1954. She then attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating with a teaching certificate in 1956. After graduation, she became an elementary school teacher in Atlantic, Iowa, until 1961.
On June 17, 1961, she married Arnold Levsen at the Methodist Church in Harlan, Iowa. The couple then moved to Fergus Falls where she taught third grade at Adams Elementary for the next two years. Besides teaching in the public schools, she was passionate about teaching piano and taught beginning piano to countless children in her home, Our Lady of Victory and Morning Sun Christian School.
Joy was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she served on several commissions. She was instrumental in sponsoring a Laotian refuge family through the church. Joy was active in Campfire, Young Life and Y’s Folks. Her hobbies included sewing and needlework and for many years was in a sewing group that shared skills in cross stich, hardanger, knitting and crocheting. Even after her stroke in 1992, that paralyzed her right side, she learned to do latch hook with her left hand. Joy continued with her sewing group with her new skill.
Joy was a founding member, in 1980, of the Donut Group — a group of women who laughed and supported each other each Thursday morning. The last few years of her life they met at PioneerCare where they involved several of the residents.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Grant and Mae; and her sister, Doris (Green) Tucker.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold; and their two children, Philip Levsen of Denver, Colorado, and Jane Levsen of Fergus Falls; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Joy brought joy wherever she was.
Memorials may be dedicated to Grace United Methodist Church, PioneerCare Center or the giver’s choice.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Grace United Methodist Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Rev. Lee Kantonen.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
