Joyce Fay Nygaard Boe, of Fergus Falls, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Fargo, North Dakota. She was born July 24, 1941, to Robert Martinus Nygaard and Esther Rose (Garrison) Nygaard in St. Louis County.
At the age of 3, Joyce and her family moved from a mining community in northern Minnesota to a mining area of Globe, Arizona. Two years later, they returned to Minnesota, where Joyce completed her elementary years of school at District 157 Country School in Lida Township, and then she had to move into Pelican Rapids to finish high school, where she graduated in 1959.
Joyce married Alan Boe in 1959. After they divorced in 1964, she lived in Washington, D.C., Hawaii, California, and in Ohio, where she graduated from Hiram College. It is there she met Joseph Urbanowicz and where they married. After moving back to Washington, D.C., Joyce and Joe had one son, Jason Nygaard Urbanowicz. When Joyce and Joe divorced in 1978, Joyce soon became a “live-aboard,” first living on her boat “2nd Universe” downtown D.C., and then on her boat “Re:Joyce” in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, until just a few years ago.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Nygaard, in 1975 and Esther Garrison Nygaard, in 1984; her sister, Verna Amelia Nygaard in 1935; her brother, Alan Robert Nygaard in 1940; and her sister, Rosella Irene Nygaard Flath in 2016.
Survivors include her son, Jason Nygaard (Shannon) Urbanowicz, Fergus Falls; grandson, Jason Nygaard Urbanowicz Jr.; sister, Vera Nygaard, Fergus Falls; brother, Gene (Carol) Nygaard, Erhard, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
No services are planned. Condolences to the family may be left at www.GlendeNilson.com.