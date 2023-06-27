Boese, Joyce Lavila age 85, passed away in her home with family at her side on Thursday, June 22nd 2023. Joyce was born November 30th, 1937 in Fergus Falls, MN to Clarence and Leola (Hass) Currier. She married Harold Mortenson in August 1957. She later divorced and married Duane Boese in November 1972. Joyce & Duane were blessed with over 50 years of marriage. While in Fergus Falls she worked at the radio station doing administrative and accounting work. They later moved down to the Cities in 1979. During this time she did upholstery work along with preparing tax returns. Joyce also enjoyed time with family, extra time with the Grandkids, and watching the birds come into the feeders, especially the cardinals.
Joyce is survived by her children; Vicki Klemek of Rothsay, Duane Mortenson of Elizabeth, Randy Mortenson of Rothsay, Cory Mortenson of Fergus Falls, and Lance (Kristine) Boese of St. Michael and siblings; Deb (Pete) Livdahl, Betty Jean (Gary) Carlson, Warren & Carol Boese, Darlene Boese, and Mary Jean Gross. Grandchildren include: Melissa Bye (Trevor Hess), Dan (Lori) Bye, Brianna Klimek, Amy (Thaddeus) Sperling, Steven Mortenson, Amanda (Brad) Fuchs, Holly (Tracy) Krueger, Mallarie (Edward) Taddei, Zachary Boese, and Nicholas Boese. She was also blessed with 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her second husband Duane, first husband Harold, her parents Clarence & Leola (Hass) Currier, siblings; Myrtle & Jim Livdahl, Eugene Currier, Daryls Emerson, Chuck Currier, Rita Currier, and Todd Currier, brother-in-law Donald Boese, brother- in- law Jack Gross, Pat & Andy Formo, and son Michael Mortenson.
Visitation will be at Dare Funeral Home, Elk River, on Saturday, July 1st from 1-4 p.m. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home 763-441-1212. www.daresfuneralservice.com.
