Joyce Lorraine (Brenden) Bruns, 92, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, December 18, 2021, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Joyce was born June 10, 1929, to Axel and Ella (Bilden) Brenden in Rothsay. She attended Rothsay Public School and graduated on June 12, 1947. After high school she attended Concordia College in Moorhead, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in teaching. She started her teaching career in Wheaton, where she met her future husband, Robert Bruns. After moving to Fergus Falls, she worked as the Librarian and Norwegian Teacher at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. She retired but was still active with the Norwegian program.
On September 2, 1953, Joyce married Robert Bruns at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rothsay. They had two children, Lori and Brian.
She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Also, very active with the Sons of Norway, she helped with many Syttende Mai dinners at her church. Joyce was a member of the PEO Organization for 66 years. She loved her Norwegian heritage and took many trips back to Norway. She was also very active with helping with the local Norwegian community.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert; her parents, Axel and Ella Brenden.
Joyce is survived by her children, Lori Eveland of Fargo and Brian Bruns of Bullhead City, Arizona; four grandchildren: Josh Bruns, Nicole Bruns, Aaron Eveland and Jenna Eveland; two great-grandchildren, Nora Eveland and Wyatt Eveland; brother, Eldon Brenden, and sister, Arlene Westberg.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
