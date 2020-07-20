Joyce Evavold, 82, of Battle Lake, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan Society.
Joyce Katherine Evavold was born on September 20, 1937, the daughter of Melvin and Harriet (Hilden) Salvevold. She was baptized and confirmed in Bethel Lutheran Church of rural Battle Lake. Joyce attended District No. 2 in St. Olaf Township, graduated from Ashby High School in 1955, attended three years at Concordia College in Moorhead, before getting her teacher’s certificate. She taught sixth grade for two years in Annandale.
In November of 1958, Joyce married Donald Evavold at Bethel Lutheran Church, and they began dairy farming together until his death in 1997. Joyce was a member of Grue Lutheran Church, was involved with Ladies Aide and teaching Sunday school. She was a 4-H leader and was on the West Otter Tail Farm Wife Committee. Joyce enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, was a great cook, and always had a pot of coffee on. She loved spending time with her granddaughters.
Joyce is survived by her three children, Denise (Scott) Juven of Fergus Falls, Leslie (Kathy) Evavold of Battle Lake and Sonia (Randy) Heibel of Vining; three granddaughters, Alyssa and Annah Evavold of Battle Lake and Erika Heibel of Vining; sister, Linda (Allen) Boe; brother-in-law, Nate West; brothers and sisters-in-law, JoAnne Evavold, Peg Evavold, LaVaye (LuWayne) Herness, Sylvia (Duane) Burau, Virgil (Vicki) Evavold, Jerome (Mary) Evavold and Darlene (Richard) Akerman; and by numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents, Melvin and Harriet Salvevold; father and mother-in-law, Art and Sarah Evavold; sister, Helen West and brothers-in-law, Charles and Glenn Evavold.
Public visitation will be Tuesday, July 21 from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Battle Lake.
Private Family Service will be at Grue Lutheran Church of rural Ashby with interment in the church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson of Battle Lake.
Condolences: Glendenilson.com.