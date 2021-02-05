Joyce May Hanson, 87, of Fergus Falls, died February 4, 2021, at Woodland Lodge, Fergus Falls.
She was born March 10, 1933, in Miles City, Montana, the daughter of Clifford Miles Hagen and Edith May (Wilcox) Hagen of German heritage. She moved to Minnesota when she was four years old where she then attended School District No. 24.
On June 2, 1951 she married Dwight Soderberg Hanson at her parent’s home in rural Underwood.
Joyce was employed at Otter Tail Nursing Home for 36 years as a housekeeper. She was a member of Maine Presbyterian Church where she was active in the Ladies Aid, served as an elder and also wrote letters monthly to those unable to attend church.
Her hobbies include baking bread, gardening, dancing, playing cards, and entertaining family and friends. One of her favorite outings included her annual shopping day with the favorite girls in her life. At Woodland Lodge she embroidered dish towels and pillowcases and gifted them to visitors. Joyce enjoyed playing bingo, cards and skipbo with her friends at Woodland Lodge.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Clifford and Edith; husband, Dwight; twin sister, June Marie and brother-in-law, Virgil Martinson.
She is survived by her children, June (Hal) Wentzel of Moorhead, Arlette (Steven) Iverson of Jamestown, North Dakota, Forrest (Rachelle) Hanson of rural Underwood, Robyn (Tony) Wolbersen of Foley and Robert (Krissy) Hanson of Underwood; two sisters, Norma (Richard) Haughdahl of Henning and Myrna Martinson of Erhard; grandchildren; great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Private funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Maine Presbyterian Church in Maine Township.
Cemetery: Silent Vale Cemetery, Maine.
Funeral arrangements provided by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Condolences: www.GlendeNilson.com
Memorials preferred to be mailed to the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home: 301 E. Washington Ave., Fergus Falls, MN 56537.
A livestream of the service will be available at 2 p.m. on Joyce’s obituary page at www.glendenilson.com.