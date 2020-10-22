Memorial services will be held for Joyce Kozitka, 48, of Moorhead, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Perham.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Perham. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at church.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on Joyce’s Tribute Wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Kozitka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.