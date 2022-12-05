Joyce May Petersen Youngren, 93, of Battle Lake, MN and Mesa, AZ passed away December 2, 2022 at Hospice of the Valley’s Dobson House in Chandler, Arizona.
Joyce was the only daughter of Alfred E. and Alfie (Ingstad) Petersen. She was born on May 14, 1929, in Montevideo (Chippewa County), MN. She was raised on a farm in Louriston Township where she attended a one-room country school and graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1947. She was an active 4-H Club Member for 10 years winning two state championships in Dairy Foods and Clothing Demonstrations. During the summer of 1949, she was a Carver County 4-H Club Leader. A highlight of Joyce’s life was having her family chosen as The Typical Minnesota Family winning an all-expense-paid trip to the 1940 New York World’s Fair.
She attended Macalaster College for two years before completing her B.S. Degree in Home Economics Education at the University of Minnesota in 1951. On August 20, 1950, she married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Youngren, at the Kerkhoven Presbyterian Church. While Vern was in basic training for the Korean War, they were based at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. Then he served 16 months in Japan and Korea. While Vern was in Asia, Joyce taught Home Economics at the N.W. School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN. During the summer of 1952, she was a Home Economist for International Harvester demonstrating their freezers and refrigerators when freezing was first becoming a method of preserving food.
In April 1953, Vern and Joyce moved to Fergus Falls, MN where they continued to reside for 38 years. Joyce’s passion was education. She taught adult education classes, served as a substitute teacher and taught Home Economics part time in the High School while their three daughters were in pre-school and elementary school. In May 1971, Joyce earned her Masters Degree in Child Development and Family Relations from NDSU. After graduate school, she taught a full schedule and supervised student teachers. She went on to serve as the local chairperson and on the state committee developing the Family Life and Sex Education Curriculum for K-12, as well as developing innovative curriculum at the local level in all areas of Home Economics. Many of her former students remember her Bachelor Living course which was later renamed Independent Living. In 1986, she retired from teaching when her first grandchild was born.
In 1991, Joyce and Vern moved to their lake home on West Battle Lake where they continued to live during the summers. After Vern retired in 1994, they split their time between West Battle Lake and as snowbirds during the winter in Sunland Village East, Mesa, AZ.
Joyce was a member of the Federated Church of Fergus Falls since 1953. She was also a lifetime member of Minnesota Education Association, the National Education Association, Balmoral Golf Course and Sunland Village East Golf Course. She enjoyed time with her husband Vern, her three daughters and their families, playing golf, traveling to 50 states and 28 countries, reading, antiquing, playing Bridge and entertaining friends.
Joyce was pre-deceased by her parents Alfred and Alfie Petersen, her in-laws August and Minnie Youngren, her brother Alfred E Petersen, Jr., several brothers and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Vern, daughters Judy Youngren, Karen (Doug) Brewers and MaryJo (Jim) Rushin, grandchildren Matt and Nick Brewers and Jack and Claire Rushin and two great-granddaughters Ellie and Keira Brewers. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law Harold and Sharon Petersen, sister-in-law Charlotte Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the kind and generous caregivers from Hospice of the Valley and Visiting Angels.
A memorial service will be held in Fergus Falls in June of 2023.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in Joyce’s honor, please consider 544 Fergus Falls Education Foundation at 544foundation.org, Federated Church Fergus Falls at federatedff.org, or Hospice of the Valley at hov.org.