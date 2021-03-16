Joyce Agnes (Norgren) Thom, age 92, died peacefully in her sleep at Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, on March 14, 2021. Joyce was born on April 4, 1928, to Elof and Anna (Scheffler) Norgren of Elizabeth Township, and had eight siblings: Ruth Thom, Kermit Norgren, Fern Straus, LaVerne Johnson, Mae Haugen, Eleanora Holt, Elof “Sonny” Norgren and Janice Vangness, and numerous nieces and nephews. Joyce married Robert A. Thom on October 15, 1947. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, son, Richard, and great-grandsons, Aaron Thom, and Thomas Brearey. Joyce and Robert’s legacy consists of eight children, 13 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions/concerns, private memorial services will be limited in attendance and held at Olson’s Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, on Friday, March 19, and a celebration of Joyce’s life event will be held for extended family this coming summer. Joyce’s final resting place will be next to her husband, Robert, in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Joyce’s primary legacy is her eight children - Richard, Eldora Runningen, Nancy Baxter, Wayne, Phillip, Amy J. Diaz, Rebecca (Tim) Severson, and Kirby (Michelle) Thom. Grandchildren and great grandchildren are as follows: Richard (Linda) – Martin (Tanya), Brianna (Connor Hacklander), Dawson (Tayler), and Khloe Thom; Kristy (Ryan) Ostermann, Cash and Alexa; Leann (Kevin) Feldt, Kaden, Kylie and Klara; Eldora (Tim) Runningen – Scott (Lynn), Tamie and Daniel (Regina); Nancy Baxter – Heather, Ethan and Lauren Perkins; Wayne (Kathy) – Nathan (Holly), Abigail, Ethan and Elijah Thom; Steven (Val), Kadence, Parker, Hadley, and Brecken Thom; Aaron Thom; Rita (Nathan) Griewe, Bryce, Ava, Carter, and Hunter; Amy J. Diaz – Ray (Yvette), Jayden, and Jaraya Diaz, and Rebecca (Tim) Severson – Thomas and Sarah Brearey.
Joyce was a homemaker for 30 years, and upon her husband’s death in October 1977, Joyce’s secondary legacy was getting her driver’s license, GED, and completing a two-year licensed practical nursing degree. Joyce’s life motto captured in “Never say you can’t do something.” Joyce’s nursing career encompassed 25 years with many years as an LPN at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center. Joyce purchased a home on Wall Lake, which was the focal point for many family gatherings over the years, thoroughly enjoying having her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren around to watch and enjoy. Joyce retired at age 75. Joyce was “one tough lady.” Joyce was modest, had a strong determination and drive displayed in a tremendous work ethic, laser focus, and enjoyed playing solitaire, bingo, and working puzzles in her retirement years. Joyce was unassuming, a woman of few words, but had very expressive eyes - you always knew when you were in trouble by the “look.” Joyce had a dry and sometimes biting sense of humor, not dimmed even at the age of 92. In earlier years, Joyce enjoyed driving around with her sister, Ruth, splitting her own wood by hand in her 70s, gardening, crocheting, sewing, knitting, quilting, canning, and baking the best fresh bread daily for her children as they grew up. Mom never met a cookie she did not like and was a chocolate connoisseur. Joyce loved and was very proud of her family and was quietly, and deservedly so, proud of her own many accomplishments over the years.
