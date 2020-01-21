Joycelyn Eleanor Beck, 97, of Plymouth, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Sunday January 19, 2020.
She was born August 26, 1922, in Fergus Falls to John and Dagny (Thyse) Utne. She was a member of the Fergus Falls High School Class of 1940. She attended the Fairview Hospital Nursing Program following high school.
Joycelyn married Linwood Arlington Beck October 30, 1943. Linwood was a Naval aviator until the fall of 1945. They returned to Fergus Falls and owned and operated the Fergus Hatchery for 30 years.
She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she served on many committees, was a member of the choir, and she and Linwood planned nine Luther League trips to locations around the U.S. She also taught Sunday school classes for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Linwood; sister and brothers-in-law, June (Lloyd) Swan, Charles Beck, and Elton Johnson
Joycelyn is survived by her sons, Dr. Charles (Lynne) Beck of Bend, Oregon, Dr. Richard (Mary) Beck of Battle Lake, Daniel (Carolyn) Beck of Coon Rapids, Dr. Thomas (Melinda) Beck of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Shannon (John) Murphy and his children, Alexander and Brenna, Matthew Beck and his children, Isabella, Landon, and Bergen, Dr. Marc (Susan) Beck and their children, Andrew, Charles, and Henry, Andrew (Elizabeth) Beck and their children, Brooke and Alexander, Nathan (Kim) Beck and their children, Emma, Grace, Olivia, Sophie, and Evelyn, Lindsay (Joe) Sokolowski and their children, Nick, Jack and Ruby, Amy (Jared) Butcher and their children, Elyse, Felicity, and Charity, Patsy and Eva Schomaeker and Eleanor and Nolan Beck; a brother, Dr. Richard (Bernice) Utne of LaJolla, California; sisters-in-law, Joyce Beck of Fergus Falls and Florence Johnson of Fergus Falls, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Joycelyn brought joy throughout her life to family and friends and was a gift to all of us.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday February 15, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Tom Peterson will officiate.
Interment will be at Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.