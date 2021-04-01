Joyrene Thorann Hanstad, 91, of Fergus Falls, passed away March 29, 2021, at PioneerCare Center with family by her side.
She was born on September 24, 1929, at the Aastad/Rock Prairie parsonage in rural Otter Tail County, to Palmer and Edna (Haarstad) Melaas. At an early age her family moved to the farm in Tumuli Township. There she completed grades 1-8 at rural school District 118. She was baptized and confirmed at Rock Prairie Church.
As a young adult she remained active within the Rock Prairie Church, teaching Sunday School for a number of years. She also worked as an aide at St. Luke’s Hospital in Fergus Falls.
The sale of her parents’ farm introduced her to the love of her life, Rolland Hanstad. They wed on Rolland’s birthday, November 18, 1950. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on November 18, 2020, at that very same farm. Together they spent 15 months at Camp Rucker, Alabama, until Rolland finished his service with the National Guard in 1952. They then returned to her childhood farm where they operated a dairy farm and raised four children.
Joyrene’s days on the farm started before sunrise and ended long after sunset. Aside from her daily farm duties she was a member of Aastad Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school and was active in Ladies Aide and Women’s Circle. She was an active member of a local homemakers group.
Joyrene was an amazing cook and always made sure no one left her home hungry. Her signature blueberry dessert was well known in the community. She loved flowers – her green thumb was evident both in her outdoor garden and with her colorful African violets. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and home decorating. She especially loved birds, feeding the ones outdoors and adorning her home with bird décor.
Above everything Joyrene loved her family. Throughout the years many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren ran through her house and around the farm. She would spoil them with sweet treats and a squeeze of the cheeks.
Though age wasn’t kind she was comforted having Rolland always by her side. They watched out for each other and took care of each other up until the end. A day didn’t pass that she didn’t wheel her walker over to him to say, “I love you” and give him a kiss.
Preceding her in death were her parents and infant great-granddaughter, Nora Martinson, and special neighbor and cousin, Deloris Welch.
Survivors include her husband, Rolland; four children, Jeffrey (Linda) Hanstad of Fergus Falls, Jann (Dale) Peterson of Fergus Falls, Jerry (Susan) Hanstad of Dalton, and Jay Hanstad of Fergus Falls; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Dan) Johnson of Fergus Falls, Samantha (Jason) Batzlaff of Fergus Falls, Trevor (Sara) Hanstad of Bennett, Colorado, Dustin Hanstad of Fergus Falls, Michelle (Jason) Braaten of Ottertail, Sabrina (Seth) Prime of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and Dorie (Dan) Martinson of Ashby; 13 great-grandchildren, Cody Jennen, Emmerson Johnson, Sydney, Cooper, and Max Batzlaff, Hunter, Gunner and Rylie Hanstad, Brandt and Roland Braaten, Athene and Tove Prime, and Colton Martinson; sister and brother-in-law, Ona and Leon Hanstad, and a sister-in-law, Lola Royer, along with their families, and a number of cousins.
The family would like to send out a heartwarming “thank you” to all the caregivers at New Dimensions Home Health Care, Lake Region Healthcare, PioneerCare Center and LB Hospice who tended to her in these last precious years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Aastad Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Interment will be at Aastad Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.