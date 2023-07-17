Sister Mary Juanita Mauer, 83 year old resident of the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls, MN passed away Thursday, July 14, 2023. A private burial was held for Sister Juanita with her Franciscan community. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Francis Convent on Wednesday, July 19, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Caring for Sister Juanita and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Sister Juanita was born on April 24, 1940, in Fergus Falls, Minn., the second of four children born to the late Ernest and Alice (Zimmer) Mauer. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, on July 31, 1958, and received the name Sister Mary Juanita. She made her first profession of vows on August 12, 1960, and final vows on August 12, 1963. She was a Franciscan Sister for 65 years.
Sister Juanita graduated from St. Francis High School and St. Gabriel’s School of Nursing, Little Falls. A caring, prayerful and gentle woman, she ministered as a staff nurse, nursing service director, research nurse, and home care and hospice nurse. She served in Breckenridge, Brainerd, Little Falls and St. Augusta, Minn.; and in Wisconsin, South Dakota and New Mexico. She also held the position of Director of Candidates for her Franciscan community for six years.
Sister Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Sister Carolita, OSF, and Joseph.
Survivors include her brother Francis (Yoriko), sister-in-law Sharon Mauer, a niece, two nephews, three great-nephews and her Franciscan Community.
Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.
