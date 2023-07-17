Juanita Mauer

Sister Mary Juanita Mauer, 83 year old resident of the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls, MN passed away Thursday, July 14, 2023. A private burial was held for Sister Juanita with her Franciscan community. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. Francis Convent on Wednesday, July 19, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?