Judith Karlstad

Judith “Judy” Ann Karlstad, 77, Mandan, died December 5, 2022, at Sanford Health, surrounded by her family. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran Church, Mandan. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church.

