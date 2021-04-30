Judith “Lorraine” (Hovland) Kastella, 94, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
Lorraine was born September 16, 1926, to John and Alma (Meslow) Hovland in Abercrombie, North Dakota. She attended Washington High School in Fergus Falls. She was employed with the Fergus Falls School District as a library aide at Adams Elementary School.
On July 3, 1952, Lorraine married Kermit Kastella in Fergus Falls.
She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Zion Lutheran Church where she was baptized later in life, Elks Ladies Auxiliary, and the Fergus Falls Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Lorraine enjoyed camping, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, and league bowling. She was an avid reader.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kermit; parents, John and Alma; siblings and their spouses, Joseph (Ollie) Hovland, Kenneth (Martha) Hovland, Lincoln Hovland, Alice (Earl) Olson, Marjorie (John) Jensen, Hubert Hovland, June (Simon) Weseman; brother and sisters-in-law, Florence Hovland, Carol Hovland, and Don Butkus and two nephews.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Peter (Debbie) Kastella, Jim (Carolyn) Kastella, Kurt (Patti) Kastella and Scott Kastella; grandchildren, Miles Kastella, Kristin (Tyler) Paulson, Marie (Shane) McNamara; great-grandchild, Livia Paulson; siblings, John Hovland, Douglas Hovland, Anna Butkus; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hovland, and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls. Please check the funeral home website for updates.
The Rev. Christopher Eldredge will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
