Judith “Judy” L. Sander, 73, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Judith Lynn was born on December 11, 1949, in Fergus Falls, MN, the daughter of Russell and Frances (Pergande) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at the Federated Church in Fergus Falls. Judy attended school and graduated in 1968 from the Fergus Falls High School. In 1970, she married David Sander at the Federated Church. To this union came two daughters, Leslee and Anna. Judy worked for 32 years at the Fergus Falls State Hospital working in many roles.
Judy enjoyed antiquing, playing bingo, camping, crocheting, sewing and going out to eat at all the great restaurants in the area. She also cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
Judy is survived by her daughters, Leslee (Bill) Folger of Pipestone, MN and Anna (Adam) Schlepp of Fergus Falls, MN; siblings, DeAnn (Larry) Gette, Richard Johnson and Allyn (Harry Tenneson) Johnson all of Fergus Falls; five grandchildren, Brennan, Samuel, Garrison, Charlie and Arthur along with numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Frances Johnson and a brother, Gary Johnson.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls, with a memorial gathering one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Douglas Dent.
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone