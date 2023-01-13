Judith Schultz

Judith Gayle Schultz was the fourth of six children born to Daniel and Lillian (Steckley) Gerlach. Judy arrived in Wadena, Mn. on May 24, 1951. She spent the next 71 years bringing joy to family and friends until, on January 12, 2023 God called her home. Judy was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena. She graduated from Wadena High School in 1969.

