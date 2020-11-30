Judith “Judy” Alvina (Moen) Toso, 91, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
She was born January 12, 1929, in Otter Tail County, rural Rothsay. The sixth of 10 children born to John H. and Clara (Hovland) Moen. She was baptized at her parents’ home near Rothsay, by Rev. Tjari, and confirmed at Our Saviors Church in Rothsay by Rev. Ostrem. She attended rural school District 89 in Trondjem Township and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1947. She was employed at Dahl Bakery in Pelican Rapids and Eddie Velo farms near Rothsay.
On September 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Toso at Friborg Church, rural Rothsay, by the Rev. Herbert Larson.
They lived in Fergus Falls for one year, then moved to a farm near Rothsay. In 1953, they returned to Fergus Falls. In 1967, the family moved to Hibbing, where she was employed at Hibbing General Hospital while Ken attended Hibbing Community College. After their return to Fergus Falls in 1969, Judy was employed at Medallion Kitchen, building cabinets for 15 years and at Broen Home as a certified nursing assistant and housekeeper.
Judy was active with First Lutheran Church, Bluebirds, Camp Fire, Cub Scouts and other volunteer activities. She enjoyed gardening, camping, hiking, traveling and crafting.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Ken; two daughters, Lynette, and Marcia; sisters, Irene (Elmer) Ronningen, Ilene (Lloyd) Lien, Avis (Wilfred) Zimmerman, Delia (Lyle) Johnson, Charlotte Moen, Evelyn (Bob) Lamm; sister-in-law, Marie Moen, and brothers-in-law, Merle Peasley, Ivan Toso and Jimmy Drechsel.
Judy is survived by sons, Michael O. (Maria) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Keary D. (Susan) of Fergus Falls, Loren L. (Jeanne) of Rothsay; four grandchildren, Amanda (Jon) Kretchman of Fargo, Eric (Marie) Toso of Rothsay, David (Sabrina) Toso of Fergus Falls, Annamaree Toso of Rothsay; six great-grandchildren, Alya, Charles and Onya Kretchman, Gavin and Khia Toso and Odessa Toso; sisters, Geraldine Drechsel and Ardell Moen; brother, Donald Moen; sister-in-law, Idella Peasley, and a numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Public walk-through visitation will be 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
A private family service will be held. Please refer back to the funeral home website and Judy’s tribute wall for a recording of the service.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
