Judy Buseth, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at her residence under the care of her family and Knute Nelson Hospice.
She was born January 9, 1944, in Fergus Falls to George and Eleanor (Mortenson) Schauff. She grew up on a farm outside of Elizabeth, and attended country school. She then attended Fergus Falls High School. On January 9, 1960, she was united in marriage to Norman Buseth at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Elizabeth. To this union, four children were born. The family made their home in Fergus Falls where Judy was employed by Fergus Falls School District 544 as a paraprofessional who worked with special needs children for 30 years. She spent a lot of her time watching her children and grandchildren participate in many sporting events.
Judy was a member and past president of the Elizabeth Lions Chapter. She was a past president of the Minnesota TOPS. She also volunteered at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church and was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.
Judy enjoyed playing cards (poker and pinochle), spending time with family and friends and taking trips to the casino. Her last endeavor was purchasing a home in Florida to spend the winter months at.
Judy is survived by her children: Holly Buseth of Wadena, Blaine (Terry) Buseth and Kurt Buseth, both of Fergus Falls and Pamela (Marc) Oelslager of Vergas; six grandsons: Tyler, Ryan, Tony, Blayze and Colton Buseth, and Seth Oelslager; two stepgranddaughters, Tara Samp (Jamie Gaarsland) and Jami Samp; her many great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dick (Barb) Schauff of Fergus Falls and Jerry (Dini) Schauff of Elizabeth; an uncle, Paul Schauff of rural Fergus Falls and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Robert and George Schauff, two aunts, May Hodges and Elnora Sebesta and a brother-in-law, Neil Buseth.
Judy lived her life dedicated to her faith and family and always showed kindness and goodwill to others.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Knute Nelson Hospice.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 4 p.m. at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls and resuming for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls.
Burial will be at St. Otto’s Catholic Cemetery in Fergus Falls.
Funeral arrangements provide by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls
Condolences: www.glendenilson.com.