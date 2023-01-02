Judy Lane Hauger, 58, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Lakes Homes in Fergus Falls, under the care of Hospice.
It brings both sadness and joy to announce the passing of Judy Lane Hauger into the presence of her Lord Jesus. She was a beloved little sister, cousin, niece, auntie and friend who brought us laughter, wonder, peace and most of all, love.
We knew Judy was special when she came home to her six siblings. She played the guitar, harmonica, and sang, sweetly serenading those gathered to hear her. Judy participated in the Long Jump for the Special Olympics, and proudly carried the Torch in Minneapolis for the 1994 U.S. Olympics! She enjoyed shooting baskets with cousin Jeff, was an excellent bowler, and avid Minnesota Vikings fan. Judy worked many years at Fergus PA, sharing love and respect with her coworkers. We are so grateful that she lived most of her life at home with mom, to whom she was the greatest blessing. They lovingly took care of each other and it was rare to see one without the other.
At home, Judy kept her room tidy, proudly displaying her bowling trophies and ribbons. A place all the kids loved to go visit, which she handled with grace. Often, she would be sitting in her favorite chair, reading, writing, or watching TV. Judy could dance like an angel to Christian music, moving as led by the Spirit. Judy was our teacher. We learned things from her like patience, how to laugh, and above all else, how to love without condition. If given a compliment, she would often respond with confidence and a matter-of-fact, “I know”. Judy endured many adversities in her life with strength and faith in Jesus. She was a resident at Lenore Home of Lakes Homes, loved by fellow residents and staff. We are all comforted that she will perform her beautiful dance before the King of Kings in His court, with countless angels cheering her on!
We who are left will have a lifetime of memories and stories to share of Judy Lane, our Little Lioness!
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doris and Gordon Hauger. Judy is survived by her six siblings, Terry Hauger, Craig Hauger, Dan (Jane) Hauger, Kathy (Michael) Baker, Joan Vanderlinden and Kim Hauger along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Memorials preferred to the Special Olympics or American Diabetes Association.
Funeral Service: 1:00 P.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment: Bethlehem Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
