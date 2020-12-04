Judy Kay (Anderson) Stock, 72, of Fergus Falls died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
Judy was born January 24, 1948, to Irvin and Marie (Hoyt) Anderson at Wright Hospital in Fergus Falls. She was baptized and confirmed at First English Lutheran Church.
She graduated from Roosevelt Senior High School in 1966, attended Weber Data Processing School in Fargo, and then moved to Minneapolis where she worked for Austin-St. Paul Mutual Insurance Company. In 1968 she moved back to Fergus Falls and worked for B.K. Soby and Dieseth Construction.
On April 26, 1969, she married Mark Stock at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Mark and Judy farmed and had a custom harvesting operation while raising their daughters on the farm. In 1985, she began working for Fergus Falls Public Schools and retired as a paraprofessional at Adams Elementary. She also worked at the Walmart pharmacy and at the Fergus Falls Public Library as a reading specialist for the Summer Reading Program.
She loved reading, family trips to the North Shore, pontoon rides and happy hours with her neighbors at Long Lake, and helping out with her granddaughters. She was passionate about working with the students at Adams Elementary and at the library, and most of all enjoyed spending time with Maria and Anja.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Addison and Joyce Stock; brother-in-law, Byron Stock, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Judy is survived by her husband, Mark; daughters, Teresa (Asko) Rajaniemi, and Allison Stock (Nathan Kuhn); granddaughters, Anja Rajaniemi and Maria Myhre; brother, Jeffrey (Kristy) Anderson; brother-in-law, Wayne (Pat) Stock; sisters-in-law, Gloria Stock, Carol Stock and Betty (Bill) Larson.
Memorials are preferred to Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library.
A private family service will be held.
Interment will be at First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
