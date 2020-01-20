Julia Martha Kaardal, age 93, of Redwood Falls passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House in Redwood Falls.
Julia Martha Kaardal was born March 8, 1926, to Martin and Lillian (Shelstad) Christenson on a family farm near Doran.
The family consisted of Martin, Lillian, Uncle Carl, Julia and brother, Marvin. She attended and graduated from Hillcrest Academy in Fergus Falls. There she met and fell in love with Elmer Kaardal at their senior baccalaureate service. Julia went on to get a teaching degree from Moorhead State University. Meanwhile, Elmer had been drafted into the United States Army. Julia taught primary school in a one-room schoolhouse in Otter Tail County.
Julia and Elmer married at Stiklestad Lutheran Church in Doran on June 3, 1950. They spent the first two years of their marriage living in Germany. They had nine children, son, Elvin, dying at childbirth. Together they moved to Redwood Falls in December of 1957. Elmer had a State Farm Insurance Agency, and Julia had eight children to raise. They were supportive and involved members at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.
In 2004, Julia and Elmer moved to St. Paul, where they lived until 2017. They enjoyed living with their daughter Carol, her husband David, and their children. Later, they moved to assisted living at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. In 2017, they returned to family and friends in Redwood Falls. Elmer passed away on September 10, 2017.
Julia’s passions and work ethic were legendary. Her many interests included her church, Elmer, her children, family, friends, Norway and its language, education, gardening, canning, picnicking, scouting, traveling, sewing, quilting and having fun. Julia set a humble servant example for everyone who knew her. She will be remembered and missed because she was special in every way as a daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend.
Julia is survived by her children: Ivar (Dianne) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Loran (Debbie) of Morgan, Thor (Debbie) of Redwood Falls, Jean Kaardal of Willmar, Bruce (Merceday) of Redwood Falls, Erick (Alison) of St. Paul, Carol (Dave) Hokanson of St. Paul, and Paul (Diana) of St. Paul; brother Marvin; 21 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews in America and Norway. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters-in-law, Alice and Grace, brother-in-law, Ivar and her son, Elvin.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 301 N. Lincoln St, Redwood Falls, MN 56283 or Carris Health – Redwood Seasons House, 400 Veda Drive, Redwood Falls, MN 56283.
