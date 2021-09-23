Julianne “Julie” Sanden, 65, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. She was born on October 8, 1955, in Isanti, to Elmer and Yvonne (Knight) Sanden.
Julie moved away from Minnesota at a young age and then returned to Minnesota in 1996. In 1997, she found the love of her life, Kevin Bartels.
Julie had a passion for crocheting and made many beautiful gifts. Julie also liked to read non-fiction books and autobiographies of famous people, most notably Marilyn Monroe. Julie liked watching Jeopardy and kept up with current events. She always had a witty sense of humor and was always able to laugh even when she was in pain.
Julie held various jobs including Endicott Clay (Neb.), Stop-N-Go, Northern Contours, Walmart and Excel Plastics.
Julie is preceded in death by her son, Dylan Luth; parents, Elmer and Yvonne; sisters, Laura and Toni; Kevin’s parents, Delmer and Kay; and Kevin’s sister, Theone.
Julie is survived by her long-time love Kevin. She also leaves behind two children, Jenny Strunge and Gabe Luth; and one stepdaughter, Amanda (David) Berneking, whom she considered her own; grandchildren, Hayley, Morgan, Livia, Landen, Dylan, Devyn; and step-grandchildren, Hunter, Coral and Oaklee; and great-granddaughter, Charlotte. She will also be missed by special niece Bonnie Bossen.
A casual celebration of life to be held Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. with a small lunch to follow at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.