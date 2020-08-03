Julie Pochardt, 77, a resident of Lake Lida, near Pelican Rapids, died on July 31, 2020, at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes.
Julie Ann was born June 29, 1943, the daughter of Merwin and Amy (Lundhagen) Solberg in Fergus Falls. She was baptized in Elbow Lake and confirmed in Starbuck. In 1961, Julie graduated from Starbuck High School in Starbuck. Then she attended University of Minnesota Morris and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
On October 9, 1964, Julie was united in marriage with Robert “Bob” Pochardt in Starbuck. In 1965, Julie and Bob had their son, Bryan. They moved to Bismarck, North Dakota, where they lived for a short period of time. Julie and Bob moved to Fergus Falls where they lived for 10 years, during that time she was employed with Reuben Klein Motors. In 1977, they moved to the Minneapolis area, and Julie started to work in the U.S. Postal Service. In 1981, Julie and Bob moved to St. Cloud where she also worked at the post office, retiring in 2003. In 2007, they made Lake Lida their permanent residence.
Julie and Bob would spend several months in Arizona every winter. They enjoyed traveling, one special place was the Hawaiian Islands where they made five trips. Julie loved living on the lake, socializing with others, making new friends, and going on spontaneous outings. She also enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing.
Julie is survived by her husband Bob, Pelican Rapids; son Bryan (Diane) Pochardt, Fargo, North Dakota; grandson, Weston; granddaughter, Kiara (Shane) Tuchscherer; mother-in-law, Eleanor; brothers-in-law: Jack (Barbara) and Don (Cori); sister-in-law, Deb (Gary) Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; infant son; and father-in-law, Ludwig.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids, with Allen Westby, (SAM) officiating. Burial will be at Pelican Valley Cemetery, Pelican Rapids.
Per governor’s executive order, face coverings are required.
Funeral arrangements provided by Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.