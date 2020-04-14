June Marie Hoffman, 89, of Fergus Falls, died Monday April 13, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
June was born on February 4, 1931, to Henry and Mable (Bergland) Olson in The Township of the Holy Cross. She attended Comstock High School, graduating in 1949.
On December 16, 1950, she married Arthur “Art” Hoffman in Comstock. June was a wife, mother, and grandmother. She also worked at Rosenblatt’s and the Broen Home.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, crafters, Circle, Tops of Fergus Falls, and Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
June enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, sewing, cross-stitch, crochet, playing cards, and playing bingo with her friends. She cherished her time, laughter, and making memories with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Art; her son, Daryl; parents, Henry and Mable; six brothers, and three sisters.
June is survived by her children, David (Darial) Hoffman and Donna (Jon) Hegstad; grandchildren, Carissa (Clinton) Wilkinson, Melissa (Tim) Moe, Ryan (Nicole Muslin) Schroeder, Katie (Ben) Widboom, Becca (Rob) Hansen, Mason (Jenna) Hegstad, Judd (Jessica) Heinzmann, and Drew (Liz) Heinzmann; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Madison (Demar), Austin, Jacob, Alexi, Logan, Brandon, Clayton, Ty, Payton, Teagan, Owen, Jacob, Tyler, Alex, Savannah, Maverick, Gabriel, Conner, Ian, Logan, Miles, Maren, and Hayes; one brother, Buddy; three sisters, Connie, Carol, and Judy, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial will be held, and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.