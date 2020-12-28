June Ann Hoffmann, age 94, of Vergas, passed away peacefully due to loneliness the evening of December 22, 2020, at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes.
Services will take place at a later date.
June Fruetel was born in Lisbon, North Dakota, on June 4, 1926, to parents Fred and Laura (Saxlund) Fruetel. She attended rural elementary school and graduated from Lisbon High School in 1944.
June met Harry Hoffmann at a barn dance in rural Vergas; they were married on February 27, 1949 in Frazee. The two farmed in Dora Township until 1969, then owned and operated Hoffmann’s Backhoe Service until retirement. Her husband, Harry, passed away on December 18, 1998.
She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, reading countless books, playing scrabble and cards. Moving into town, she spent her last few years living at the Vergas Assisted Living and greatly appreciated all the girls.
June is survived by son, Jim (Melanie) Hoffmann of Vergas, daughter, Mary Creed of Fargo, son, Carl (Connie) Hoffmann of Vergas; grandchildren, Larry (Bobbi) Hoffmann, Lacey Hoffmann, Elizabeth (Sal) Merino, David Creed Jr., Matthew Hoffmann, Jonathan Hoffmann; great-grandchildren, Trey, Hudson and Jordan; brother, John Fruetel of Corvallis Oregon; sister, Elda (Ron) Rodgers of Kearney, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Jean Fruetel of Wheatland, California; many nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by husband, Harry; parents; sister, Lois Rootlieb and brothers, Albert “Buck” Fruetel and Doug Fruetel.