June Elizabeth (Kennedy) Olson, 93, died at PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls, on April 19, 2021. June was born on March 23, 1928 in Fingal, North Dakota to Fred and Katherine (Hildebrandt) Kennedy. She was raised and educated in Fingal. After attending business college in Fargo, she moved to Minneapolis and worked at Dayton’s.
She married Robert D. Olson in Fingal on June 1, 1948, and they raised two daughters Lynnett, Cynthia and two sons, Michael and Bryon. They moved to rural Lisbon, North Dakota, where they farmed, moving into Lisbon in 1976, then to the lakes in Minnesota in 1990. Her husband, Robert passed away in 2005.
June is survived by her children, Lynnett (John) Otterson, of Lisbon, North Dakota, and Cynthia (Joe) Murray of Fergus Falls, Bryon (Stacy) Olson of Richville, and a daughter-in-law, Linda Olson of Fergus Falls, and a sister-in-law, Ruth Olson of Fargo. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Robert (Amy) Otterson, Nathan (Jennifer) Otterson, Christopher (Melissa) Murray, Dustin (Erica) Murray, James (Becky) Olson, Mark Olson, Phillip (Stephanie) Olson, Mathew (Jess) Olson, Jesse Olson, Jared (Lindsey) Olson and Alyssa Olson, 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
June was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, her son, Michael, two sisters, Virginia Trader and Kathleen Maasjo and her grandson, Patrick Murray.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, 2020 from 2–4 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, North Dakota.
Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lisbon, North Dakota at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021.
(Armstrong Funeral Home, Lisbon, North Dakota).