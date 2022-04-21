June Richards, 80 of Elbow Lake died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 6, 2022, at the United Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake with a Private Family Inurnment at Ness Cemetery, Elbow Lake, at a later date.
June Karen Richards was born on June 7, 1941, in Elbow Lake, Minnesota the daughter of Louis and Pearl (Olson) Stephens. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith and attended the Elbow Lake public school graduating from Elbow Lake High School in 1959.
On August 28, 1971, June and Neil Vernon Richards were married in Elbow Lake. She was a home daycare provider for many years. June enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, canning, baking, and cherished the time spent with her family. June especially loved being a grandma. She was wonderful and loved them all dearly.
She enjoyed the simple things in life. She was a member of United Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, Neil; three children, Tara Stephens of Chokio, Tonya (Scott) Helberg of Becker and Troy (Tammy) Richards of Underwood; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, Krista (Jesse) Yarmon, Aubrey, Canton, Estella, Ada and Avianna, Stephanie Anderson, Jaden and Presley, Morgan (Jake) Hansen, Wesley and Noah, Brenton Schwartz, Calista Gerdes, Liam and Magnolia, Reese Richards and Isaac Richards; four siblings, Larry (Gail) Stephens of Elbow Lake, Chip Stephens of Clitherall, Sherry (Carl) Deimling of Lakeland, FL, and Tammy Stephens of Mankato; and by numerous relatives and friends. June was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Pearl Stephens, and brother, Robert Stephens.
