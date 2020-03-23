Juneal Iolyn Bilden was born November 7, 1934, in rural Rothsay, to Calmer and Florence (Flatin) Bilden. She attended country school, going on to graduate as salutatorian from Rothsay High School in 1952.
After graduation, she moved to Fergus Falls, and worked as a secretary at National Tea Company Packing Plant — a favorite of hers. She married Roger Dahnke in 1956, and one year later, moved to Olympia, Washington, during Roger’s military service.
When they returned to the area, they settled in Moorhead, where she lived the remainder of her life. She worked for a variety of companies, ending with the Fargo Post Office.
Juneal passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, under hospice care, in her home, at 85 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Geraldine Pearson; her brother, Clarence; her son, Todd; and her grandson, Owen Lewis. She is survived by her husband, Roger; three children, Michael (Jennifer) Dahnke, Suzann (John) Olson, and Shelley (Todd) Lewis; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A private family funeral will be held and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
