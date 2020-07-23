Juneal Ethelyn (Sivertson) Peterson, 79, of Fergus Falls, passed away on Friday November 22, 2019, from a heart attack at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
A special thank you to the staff at Pioneer Cottages Homestead House.
Time of remembrance will be 2 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Burial will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Juneal Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.