Junell Robley
1930-2022
Junell Robley, 91, died on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at the PioneerCare Center in Fergus Falls, MN.
Junell Orpha was born October 15, 1930, in Pelican Rapids, MN the daughter of Oluf and Alida (Jenson) Christianson. Junell grew up in Pelican Rapids and graduated from Pelican Rapids High School in 1948. On September 30, 1950, she was united in marriage with Donald Robley in Badger, MN. For many years Junell worked as a cook at the Pelican Rapids High School. Donald died on July 1, 2006.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and active in circle. Junell also volunteered for the United Way and Meals on Wheels. Junell collected spoons, cross-stitched, traveled, and will be remembered for taking many photos of the family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.
Memorials preferred to the Pelican Rapids Food Shelf, Trinity Lutheran Church, or donor’s choice.
Junell is survived by her children: Dale (Sheila) Robley, Faribault, MN; Loreen Wares, Fergus Falls, MN; Jeff (Gwen) Robley, Eden Prairie, MN; Janice (Dave) Cossette, Fergus Falls, MN; David (Sandy Tubbs) Robley, Alexandria, MN; Jean (Kevin) Mills, Fergus Falls, MN; grandchildren: Jenny Paul; Justin (Nicole) Paul and their children: Kylee & Ayianna; Megan (Havi) Amedi; Kelly Paul and her children: Dane, Tosh, & Noah; Todd Robley and Rose Crutcher; Angie (Darren) Pauly and their children: Anna, Jacob, & Amelia; Sarah (Ryan) Snetting and their children: Cecelia, Stella, & Harper; Dustin (Ashley) Cossette and their children: Payton, Jaxton, & Dash; Jeremy (Kari) Cossette and their children: Ella, Anika, Levi, & Cullen; Josh (Becca) Cossette and their children: Lily, Emma, & Logan; Jennifer Robley; Brian Robley; and Sean Mills; sisters-in-law: Joyce Davis, Eileen Robley, Margaret Robley, and Ruby Christianson; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Donald; sisters: Ardis Christianson and Ruth Tucker, brother Donald Christianson; and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Visitation: Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, MN.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota, with Pastor Eric Schwirian and Allen Westby, S.A.M. officiating.
Interment: Pelican Valley Cemetery, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Funeral Home: Larson Funeral Home, Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.larsonfuneralpelicanrapids.com.