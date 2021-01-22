Junnette “June” M. Hovland, age 94, of Willmar and formerly of Spicer, passed away Thursday evening, January 14, at Carris Health Rice Care Center in Willmar.
A private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer. Interment will be at Spicer City Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Faith Lutheran Church Facebook page. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home in Spicer, petersonbrothers.com.
Junnette “June” Mildred (Anderson) Hovland was born May 23, 1926, in Pelican Rapids, the daughter of Oscar and Marie Theodora “Dora” Anderson. She grew up and received her education near Pelican Rapids in Norwegian Grove Township. On February 26, 1943, June was united in marriage to LeRoy Alexander Hovland. They lived in various communities throughout Minnesota and North Dakota before moving to the Willmar area in 1979. During the 1960s, she and LeRoy served as foster parents. While in Minneapolis and Willmar, June was a credit advisor in retail sales. Throughout the years June was a Sunday school teacher and active in women’s church groups and Bible studies. She was a prolific writer for many special events over the years. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, gardening, and baking, her specialty. June loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful caregiver and spiritual guide to all of them. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Spicer.
She is survived by four children, Joyce (Rodney) Paulson of Spicer, Doris (Larry) Pompe of Spicer, Joline Hovland (George Brown) of Hastings, and Daryl (Caroline) Hovland of Mesa, Arizona; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren, besides other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy in 2007; grandson, Troy Haider; two great-grandsons, Zachary Skarphol and Austin Haider; great-great-granddaughter, Kenley Jo Krogfus; brother, Orris Anderson and sister, Edna Strandlien.