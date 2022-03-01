Justin Quam
1988-2022
Justin Quam went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family at Sanford Hospital, on February 25, 2022 after battling Covid and complications associated with it.
Justin Caleb Quam was born September 30, 1988 to parents Donald and Marlys (Twedt) Quam in Fosston, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. Justin personally received Christ as his Savior at a young age, and by God’s grace, continued that relationship. He began school in McIntosh, Minnesota and completed his primary education at Morning Son Christian School in Fergus Falls when the family moved from the McIntosh area. He went to Hillcrest Lutheran Academy for his high school education, and graduated in the Class of 2007. After attending M-State in Fergus, he went to Montana Wilderness School of the Bible. While pursuing his education at Minnesota State University Moorhead he was active in Cru. He spent two summers working at Trail’s End Ranch, a Christian camp in Montana. Throughout these years he established many lasting friendships.
Justin worked a variety of jobs in the Fargo-Moorhead area, and also spent one summer working with a custom harvest crew. Justin greatly enjoyed working outdoors, working with horses, and farming. He was presently employed at Mill Farms in rural Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Justin enjoyed every aspect of hunting, whether it was learning about guns, planning hunting trips, scouting, or the comradery of other hunters. He and his dad had many good times hunting together. Other interests were playing, watching and talking football, an occasional round of golf with friends, and playing games. Most of all, he enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Wit, dry humor, dad jokes, and a good laugh came easily for him. As much as humor was a part of Justin’s life, music was equally important. He liked discovering new artists with “good sound”, as well as various other styles of music and old hymns. He especially like to listen to Carrie Underwood singing hymns.
Justin’s nieces and nephew meant a lot to him. He spent a lot of time with them and loved to play with them, joke with them, and encourage them. His relationship with them is summed up in a t-shirt he received. Printed on the front was “Funcle—The Fun Uncle”
At a young age, with the help of his mom, Justin prayed asking Jesus to come into his heart and forgive his sins. In 6th grade he came to a deeper assurance of salvation in Christ with the help of his Christion teacher. He grew in his relationship with God and enjoyed Christian fellowship with many friends. He loved the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus (Easter). He felt we should celebrate it for a month!
Justin is preceded in death by grandparents Roy and Clara Quam and Art Twedt, uncle Norman Dahl, aunt and uncle Doreen and Owan Erickson, cousin Timothy Erickson, second cousins Samuael Johnson and Braaten Nilsen.
He is survived by his parents Donald and Marlys Quam, sisters Nikki (Jeff) Ehrichs and Karla (Arick) Follingstad, nieces Kaley Quam, Addie Ehrichs, Lydia Follingstad, and nephew Titus Follingstad. He is also survived by grandma Velda Twedt, lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many good friends.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend David Foss
Interment: Trinity Free Lutheran Cemetery, rural McIntosh, MN, 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com