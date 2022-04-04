Karen Ann (Vosseteig) Lundstrom, 79, of Fergus Falls, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and surrounded by loved ones after a battle with ovarian cancer.
Karen was born to Melvin and Stella (Anderson) Vosseteig on January 9, 1943, in Sharon, ND. She was brought home to Finley, ND on a very cold day in January. She was baptized and confirmed at Finley Lutheran Church. She graduated as valedictorian from Finley High School in 1961. She attended NDSU for her bachelor's and master's degrees where she was a member of several honorary societies. Later she earned a Ph.D. in Education at the University of Minnesota. She taught home economics at John Muir High School in Milwaukee, home economics education at NDSU, and was a curriculum director for seven school districts in Minnesota through the Pomme de Terre Education District and also coordinated their interactive television system.
She married Darnell Lundstrom in 1963. They had two children, Jennifer Jean and Brent Anders. Later they divorced. In 1988 she married Leonard Hatzenbuhler and became stepmother to two daughters, Laura and Paula. Karen and Leonard lived in Fergus Falls where she was active in First Lutheran Church, AAUW, and the Y’s Folks. She enjoyed Sudoku, crossword puzzles, solitaire, and reading.
In retirement, she and Leonard traveled to various areas of the country and enjoyed several winters in their home in Green Valley, Arizona.
Karen is survived by her husband, Leonard; her children, Jennifer (Jose) Hernandez and Brent Lundstrom (Melissa Lizakowski); stepdaughters, Laura (Chris) Church and Paula Hatzenbuhler (Troy Kinn); eight grandchildren, Charlie, Theo, and Joshua Hernandez, Abi (Grant) Nelson, Christian Lundstrom, Tyler Ludwig, Brooklyn Hatzenbuhler, and Fisher Kinn, and two step-grandsons, Christopher II and Devon Church. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanne Gregor; two nephews, Nick and Tom Gregor and their families, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Steve Gregor, several aunts, uncles, cousins, a nephew, Jeremiah Hatzenbuhler, and a niece, Tara Hatzenbuhler.
Memorials are preferred to First Lutheran Church Library, Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care and Research Center, or the donor’s choice.
Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend David Strom and Reverend Tiffany Sundeen
Interment: First Lutheran North Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements will be provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com