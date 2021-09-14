Karen Basness Sep 14, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Karen Basness, 72, of Battle Lake, MN, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.Memorial Gathering: Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:30- 7:30 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Karen Basness as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Head Start Assistant Teacher/Aide U of M Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake Administrative Assistant ASSISTANT COMMUNITY PLANNER View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 15, 2021 4 hrs ago