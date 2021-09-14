Karen Basness, 72, of Battle Lake, MN, died on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

Memorial Gathering: Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:30- 7:30 p.m., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.

