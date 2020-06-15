Karen Jean Busko, 76, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Country Living Adult Foster Care home in Henning.
Karen was born October 25, 1943, to Axel and Lois (Jackson) Frees in Perham. She attended Fergus Falls Senior High School, graduating in 1962. She owned Red Oak Kennels from 1978 to 1990. She then worked at the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center from 1992 to 2007 in the dietary department. Karen was a member of the Wall Lake Saddle Club. She enjoyed gardening, horses, kayaking and dogs. Her favorites were Toots and Sadie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Axel and Lois Frees.
Karen is survived by her children, Steven Busko of Underwood, Sheri Deshitsya of Brooklyn Park, and Kevin Busko of Elizabeth, and grandson, Gavin Busko.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
The Rev. Lee Kantonen will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.