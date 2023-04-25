Karen Ann Larson, 80, of rural Rothsay, died Sunday, April 24, 2023.
Our mom gave us the greatest gift of love. We knew we were loved deeply and it started with the love that Tex and Karen shared for over 60 years. On her fridge was a note that read, “It’s not about where you go in life, it’s about who is by your side that makes it all worthwhile.”
Karen was born November 3, 1942, in Bradford Township, Wilkin County, Minnesota, the eighth of nine children of Anton and Clara (Martinson) Anderson. She attended grade school in Foxhome and graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1960.
On August 31, 1963, she married Eldon “Tex” Larson at the Foxhome Lutheran Church. They farmed and raised their family in Akron Township, rural Rothsay.
Her family and Jesus were her greatest loves. She was her grandkids’ biggest fan. Karen was a member of the Foxhome Lutheran Church where she served in countless ways throughout the years. She was the first woman to serve on the Rothsay School Board. She campaigned with the slogan, “Every board needs a mother”, and served over 20 years. She was a 4-H leader. Karen was a board member for PARTNERS in Rothsay. She was a member of the Homemaker’s Club, Agassiz Valley Study Club, the Farm Women Club, the Red Hat Society and more.
Karen enjoyed quilting, flower gardens, playing card games or Rummikub, watching Dancing with the Stars and sports. She worked at First National Bank in Breckenridge and had a wallpapering business with her dear friend, Judy Torkelson.
Karen was a tough cookie. She was a two-time cancer survivor and recovered from emergency brain surgery four years ago. Any time she was hospitalized, a common request would be a ‘real Diet Coke’. She reminded us often that life wasn’t about what happened to us, but about how we handled what happened.
She loved Christmas and entertaining friends and family. Her lefse was a mainstay at family gatherings.
Survived by her loving husband, Tex, and children: Troy (Kelly) Larson of Rothsay, Chad (Lynn) Larson of Rothsay, and Elisa (Joel) Olson of Lakeville; grandchildren: Emma (Chris) Burt, Ryan Larson, Kennedy Larson, Alex Larson, Riley Larson, Will Titus, Colby Larson, Lauren Olson, Abby Titus, and great-grand child, Navy Burt; siblings: Darlene Ehlert of Fergus Falls, LeRoy (Joan) Anderson of Fergus Falls, Keith (Eileen) Anderson of Alexandria, sisters-in-law Ginny Anderson of Winthrop and Judy (Dave) Carlson of Richville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Orlo, Cal and Lynn; and sisters Marcella Heitkamp and Wanda Hought.
Memorials appreciated to PARTNERS of Rothsay or donor’s choice.
Blessed be the memory of Karen Ann Larson.
Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023 with a public prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome, MN
Clergy: Reverend Julie Carlson
Interment: Burau Cemetery, Foxhome, MN at a later date.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.