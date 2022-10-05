Karen Lynn Petersen died peacefully on Sunday, October 2 at her home surrounded by friends and family following a short battle with cancer.
Karen Lynn (McCafferty) Petersen, born February 9, 1951 in Los Angeles, California to parents Darrell and Maymie (Berg). Karen came to live with her Uncle Al Berg in Fergus Falls, Minnesota at the age of 12 following the premature death of both parents. She attended Fergus Falls High School, graduating in June of 1970, and shortly thereafter met Roger Petersen at the Silver Skate Roller Rink. Won over by his skating abilities, the two were married on June 19, 1971 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus. The couple resided at the Petersen family farm north of Underwood where they lived and worked for several years. They had two children, Missy of Pensacola, Florida and Jeff of Boston, Massachusetts, before moving 1/2 mile off the farm to start a welding and repair business. Karen worked as a nursing aide and caregiver over many years throughout the area.
There wasn’t a wild creature alive that Karen didn’t try to feed or nurse. She kept a watchful eye on the bird feeders out her windows and the pets at their home south of Fergus. Karen had a wild sense of humor and an infectious laugh. She was a one-of-a-kind woman and will be missed by the many who had the pleasure to share in a cup of coffee, bowl alongside, compete against in a game of bingo, taste one of her cookies, or receive a birthday greeting in the form of an off-key singing telegram.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents Darrell and Maymie McCafferty; parents-in-law Fred and Anna Petersen; uncles Al and Elmer Berg; and cousin Jerry Berg. She is survived by her husband Roger; and children Melissa (Holmes) and Jeffrey; son-in-law Matthew Goode; Aunts Lavonne and Joanne; Cousins Sandy, Vicky, Patty, Kris and Bob; Grandchildren Brian, Amber, Michial, Justin; great-grandson Jeremiah; and a soon-to-be born great-granddaughter.
Funeral to be held at 2:00 PM Friday, October 7, 2022 at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN.
