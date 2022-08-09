Karen Schafer, 81, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, MN.
Karen Ione (Decknatel) Schafer was born April 16, 1941, to A.G. “Ole” and Laverne (Johnson) Decknatel in Montevideo, MN. She grew up in Renville, MN and graduated from Renville High School in 1959. She then moved to Minneapolis to work at the Federal Reserve Bank until 1965.
Karen married David Wesley Schafer at First Lutheran Church in Renville on June 26, 1965. The newlyweds moved to Fergus Falls where they made their home. Karen and Dave had two sons, Jeff and Paul.
Karen especially loved visiting with people and spending time with her family. She enjoyed dancing, going to coffee with friends, horses, dogs, Vikings football, rodeos, playing Buck Euchre, and volunteering. One of her favorite activities was bringing dogs from the Otter Tail County Humane Society to visit residents at the nursing home. She was also very proud of the volunteer work done over the years for her church and at Elk’s Point.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dave; her parents, Ole and Laverne Decknatel; sister-in-law, LouAnn Decknatel, and special aunt and uncle, Bob and Ione Nelson.
Karen is survived by her two sons, Jeff and Paul (Lesley); grandchildren, Kayla Schafer, Kelsey (Brandon) Wheeler, and Scott (Hannah) Knudson; brother, Jim Decknatel, and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorials are preferred to the Otter Tail County Humane Society.
Per Karen’s wishes, a private family service will be held.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
