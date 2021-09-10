Karen Janice (Plahn) Soby, 79, a resident of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Pioneer Cottages in Fergus Falls.
Karen was born in Sleepy Eye, on November 17, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Althea (Krienke) Plahn. She grew up in Sleepy Eye, graduating from high school in 1960. After graduation she moved to Fergus Falls to train and work as a lab technician at the local clinic.
On July 5, 1963, Karen married John David Soby at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. She dedicated the next 20 years to raising their three children. Winning the Betty Crocker Homemaker of the Future award in high school propelled her on to her life’s joys of decorating, gardening, and entertaining for friends and family. She also loved her dogs, reading, and watching classic movies and TV shows.
Karen would go on to become a human services technician at the Regional Treatment Center for more than 20 years until her retirement in 2005.
Preceding her in death were her husband, John, and her parents, Harold and Althea.
Survivors include her three children; Suzanne (John) Demuth of Fergus Falls, Andrea Soby of Minnetonka, Thomas (Catharine) Soby of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Demuth of Moorhead and Aaron Demuth of Fergus Falls; great-grandchild, Molly Demuth; and her brother, Gerald (Carole) Plahn of Sleepy Eye.
The family requests memorials be designated to the Pioneer Foundation, to benefit the Pioneer Cottages.
Her family and close friends will celebrate her life with a small gathering at the family cabin on Stalker Lake.