Karen Swenson, 80, of Fergus Falls, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Karen Louise Hanson was born June 30, 1942 to Conrad and Myrna (Ritchey) Hanson in Fergus Falls.
In June 1961, Karen married Gary Swenson.
She earned her Beauticians License and also worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Sauk City, WI.
Karen enjoyed gardening, baking, playing Hand and Foot, and decorating her home. She was a people person always up for fun, especially if it was a card game, an outing to go shopping, traveling or just a friendly visit. Everyone gravitated towards her for her opinion and thoughtful advice and she would often lend a sympathetic ear.
She was a one-of-a-kind woman and a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend, and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by everyone that crossed her path.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Gary Swenson, and parents, Conrad and Myrna Hanson.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Kim (Tony) Hatzenbuhler of Fergus Falls and Lee (Ken) Miller of Cottage Grove; grandchildren, Joshua Johnson of Fergus Falls, Rachel Person of Hastings, and Sara (Tim) Wahlberg of North St. Paul; great-grandchildren, Joshua Johnson Jr. of Fergus Falls and Kiran and Annabelle Person of Hastings; brother, Marc (Cynthia) Hanson and sister, Bonnie Findley, all of Fergus Falls; numerous cousins, and her beloved friend from Hertfordshire, UK, James Tait.
Celebration of Life: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
