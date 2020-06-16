Karl “Sonny” Hanson Jr., 88, of Fergus Falls, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.
Karl was born August 22, 1931, on the family farm near Fergus Falls. He was the youngest of nine children born to Karl and Clara (Anderson) Hanson. He left school in the ninth grade to work on the family farm.
He was a member of the U.S. Army, serving from April 1954 to April 1957 when he was honorably discharged for medical injuries suffered during the Korean War. Karl was a long-time employee of Conagra Flour Mills and farmed near Fergus Falls.
On March 13, 1954, he married Elaine Sander at the Foxhome Lutheran Church in Foxhome. After retirement the couple moved to the lake. After Elaine passed, Karl moved back to Fergus Falls to be close to family.
Karl was an avid woodworker, making numerous furniture pieces for his family. He especially enjoyed making toys, which his great-grandchildren loved to play with when they came to visit. He was also an excellent fisherman, passing on his love of fishing and hunting to his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed his breakfast coffee club at McDonald’s.
Karl was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. You couldn’t have asked for a more kind and generous man. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Hokanson; one daughter, LuAnn Hanson; four sons, Jeff (Pam) Hanson, Wayne (Sheila) Hanson, Tim (Joanne) Hanson and Dan (Brenda) Hanson all of Fergus Falls; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, special friend, Mary Lou Bates and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
Karl was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his parents, Karl and Clara; infant grandson, Jacob; seven siblings, Conrad, Reynold, Harold, Vernon, Norman, and Reynold II Hanson and Mae Youngberg.
Memorials are preferred to Fergus Falls Minnesota Veterans Home, the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612, and Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Walkthrough visitation: Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Military participation by the Fergus Falls VFW Post 612 and American Legion Post 30.
The Rev. Jerry Peterson will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
