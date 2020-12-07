Karl Gordon LeDoux Sr, 67, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Karl was born July 16, 1953, to Delbert and Marybelle (Lloyd) LeDoux in Brainerd. He attended school in Brainerd and then Detroit Lakes Tech for Construction, graduating in 1982. He served for four years in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany.
On April 30, 1980, Karl married Marilyn Peterson in Sisseton, South Dakota.
He worked construction for 10 years, at Northern Contours for three years, at JM Eggum Metals and Recycling for 15 years, and at Orwell Dam for five years, retiring at age 55.
He was a member of Hilltop Celebration Church, St. Joseph’s Indian School, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, American Institute for Cancer Research, American Legion Post 30, Wounded Warrior Project and the American Veterans National Service Foundation.
Karl loved working with his hands, he enjoyed building and making things.
Preceding him in death were his mother, father and stepbrother.
Karl is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marilyn LeDoux of Fergus Falls; twin sons, Michael LeDoux and Karl LeDoux Jr., both of Fergus Falls; daughter, Tammy (Timothy) Coenen of Stacy; grandchildren, Brittaine (Joseph) Dahl of Pine City, and Taylen (Jerry) King of Mankato; two great-grandchildren, Milena and Fletcher; brothers, David (Joleen) LeDoux of Brainerd, Lanny (Mary) LeDoux of Brainerd, and Dennis (Judy) LeDoux of Montana; sisters, Penny (Jim) Sladek of Florida and Mardell Hair of Oklahoma; half-brother, Corkey (Lana) LeDoux of Brainerd; half-sister, Cynthia (Dave) Jasinski of West Bend, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
