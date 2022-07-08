Katherine Haugen
1928-2022
Katherine I. Haugen, 94, of Fergus Falls, gained her wings on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home on Wall Lake under the care of Knute-Nelson Hospice and her daughters.
Katherine Irene was born March 15, 1928, at her grandmother’s house in Pelican Rapids, the daughter of Melvin and Amanda (Anderson) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church of Pelican Rapids. She attended rural country school in Pelican Rapids.
On July 7, 1962, she married Morris Everett Haugen in Sisseton, South Dakota. The couple resided on their farm in rural Fergus Falls until they moved to their final home together on Brekke Lake Road, Fergus Falls. The couple also owned a retirement home at Arneson’s Rocky Point, Lake of The Woods for over 30 years.
Katherine worked as a Building Services Supervisor for the Regional Treatment Center. Her faith and family were the most important things in her life, cherishing her time spent with family at gatherings and events.
She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, a lifetime member of Stavanger Lutheran Church and their Ladies Aid. Katherine’s church family was so important to her.
Her hobbies include quilting, baking, bowling and fishing. Katherine was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. She and Morris traveled back to their Norwegian roots in 1997, 1999 and 2005.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Melvin and Amanda; husband, Morris Haugen; two sons, Bryan and Donald Anderson; four brothers, Milton, Clifford, Victor and Marvin; two sisters, Agnes Keane, Ruth Lunde; brother-in-laws, Elder and Leland Haugen and Wesley Haave and sister-in-law, Phyllis Haugen.
Her family includes her five children, Darlene (Richard) Dockter of Fergus Falls, MN, Sandra Lee of Harvard, IL, Dale (Carl) Schorr of Fergus Falls, MN, Ruth Ann Jordan of Ashby, MN and Debra Anderson of Fergus Falls; sister, Myrtle “Shirley” Haave; daughter-in-law, Nancy Anderson of Fergus Falls; 14 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren; two brother-in-laws, Lester (Diane), Roger (Linda P.) Haugen; sister-in-laws, Linda L. Haugen, Marilyn (Ron) Betlach; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the Stavanger Cemetery Association.
Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 15, 2022 at Stavanger Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Rev. John Juhl
Interment: Stavanger Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls, MN
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls
Condolences: www.GlendeNilson.com.