Kathi Hasbargen

Kathi Jean Hasbargen, 79, of Fergus Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with her family by her side at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?