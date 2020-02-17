Kathleen Ann Doepke, passed away at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls, surrounded by beloved friends and family on Monday February 3, 2020.
Kathy was born in Fergus Falls on January 13, 1960, daughter to Darol and Ella Doepke. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1978 and went on to have two daughters and work taking care of vulnerable adults. She was a member of First Baptist Church (now Crossroads) for many years and had a very strong relationship with God. She found peace and comfort with her faith during all her chronic health issues.
Kathy worked hard as a single mother while also struggling with many complicated health issues throughout the years. Despite all that, she was known for her humor, kindness and her artistic skill. When it came to drawing, coloring, do-it-yourself projects, or making her home look beautiful she did an amazing job. Even when her pain was at its worst, she would still find time for art. She loved animals. From house pets to seeing the occasional deer walk through the field across the street, getting so excited she would call everyone and tell them about it. Kathy was a great homemaker and also a great cook. Her fried dumplings were adored by everyone whoever had some. She loved listening to her classic rock, especially Journey, while playing cards with her best friends. Kathy loved her pet cats, playing Tetris and movies/TV shows about the Victorian era. But the most important things to Kathy were her daughters and friends and family.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Darol and Ella Doepke and aunt and uncle, Violet and Donald Doepke.
Kathy will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Brittney Doepke and Hayley Jorud; siblings, Carol (Mike) Kvenvolden, Gary (Donna) Doepke, Barbara Doepke, Tim (Mardell) Doepke, Dwight Doepke and Robert (Nancy) Doepke, along with many nieces and nephews; cousins Edie (Steven) Benjamin and Debbie (Jon) Oksness and her closest friends, Julie Hartness, Anita Tangen and Teresa Stundahl.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Kathy, April 4 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the PioneerCare Chapel in Fergus Falls.