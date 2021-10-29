Kathleen Nelson Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kathleen “Kathy” Nelson, 93, of rural Richville, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the St. James Catholic Church in rural Underwood. Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, November 2, at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in rural Underwood. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is in charge of the arrangements for Kathy Nelson. To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner Staff & Substance Abuse Specialist Public Works Maintenance Worker Optometry Technician Personal Banker/Teller - Dalton PART-TIME OFFICE MANAGER Grain Cart Driver, Start immediately till middle of November. Rate PART-TIME OFFICE MANAGER Loan Officer - Parkers Prairie Receptionist RN & LPN Private Duty Nurses View all job listings >