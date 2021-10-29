Kathleen “Kathy” Nelson, 93, of rural Richville, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at her residence. 

Visitation will be held Monday, November 1, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the St. James Catholic Church in rural Underwood. 

Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, November 2, at 1 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in rural Underwood.  Burial will be in the church cemetery. 

The Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is in charge of the arrangements for Kathy Nelson.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathleen Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.