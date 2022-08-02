Kathleen “Katie” Stinar, 81, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
She was born May 6, 1941 to Kenneth Sr. and Lorena (Evavold) Tollerson in Fergus Falls. Katie was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Katie married Ralph Stinar. She enjoyed being a housewife and daycare provider.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenneth Jr.
Katie is survived by her husband, Ralph of Fergus Falls; daughter, Lisa Stinar of Fergus Falls; three brothers, Lyle Peter (Marlys) Tollerson, Lowell (Nancy) Tollerson, and Steven Tollerson all of Fergus Falls; two sisters-in-law, Betty Stinar of Thief River Falls, and Elaine Salentine of Ukline; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Salim Kaderbhai
Interment: Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls, MN
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
